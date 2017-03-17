TRB’s Airport Cooperative Research Program (ACRP) Report 50: Improved Models for Risk Assessment of Runway Safety Areas analyzes aircraft veer-offs, the use of declared distances, the implementation of the Engineered Material Arresting System (EMAS), and the incorporation of a risk approach for consideration of obstacles in or in the vicinity of the runway safety area (RSA).
An interactive risk analysis tool, updated in 2017, quantifies risk and support planning and engineering decisions when determining RSA requirements to meet an acceptable level of safety for various types and sizes of airports. The Runway Safety Area Risk Analysis Version 2.0 (RSARA2) can be downloaded as a zip file. View the installation requirements for more information.
ACRP Report 50 expands on the research presented in ACRP Report 3: Analysis of Aircraft Overruns and Undershoots for Runway Safety Areas. View the Impact on Practice related to this report.
Disclaimer - This software is offered as is, without warranty or promise of support of any kind either expressed or implied. Under no circumstance will the National Academy of Sciences or the Transportation Research Board (collectively “TRB’) be liable for any loss or damage caused by the installation or operations of this product. TRB makes no representation or warrant of any kind, expressed or implied, in fact or in law, including without limitation, the warranty of merchantability or the warranty of fitness for a particular purpose, and shall not in any case be liable for any consequential or special damages.
Table of Contents
|skim chapter
|Front Matter
|i-vii
|Summary
|1-2
|Chapter 1 - Background
|3-6
|Chapter 2 - Research Approach
|7-12
|Chapter 3 - Modeling RSA Risk
|13-22
|Chapter 4 - Consequence Approach
|23-27
|Chapter 5 - Analysis Software
|28-31
|Chapter 6 - Model Validation
|32-36
|Chapter 7 - Conclusions and Recommendations for Further Research
|37-39
|References
|40-40
|Abbreviations and Acronyms
|41-42
|Definitions
|43-44
|Appendix A - Functional Hazard Analysis Results
|45-46
|Appendix B - Summary of Accidents and Incidents
|47-92
|Appendix C - Sample of Normal Operations Data
|93-95
|Appendix D - Aircraft Database Summary
|96-104
|Appendix E - EMAS
|105-107
|Appendix F - Risk Criteria Used by the FAA
|108-109
|Appendix G - Plan to Field Test Software Tool
|110-113
|Appendix H - Summary of Results for Software/Model Tests
|114-122
|Appendix I - Software User s Guide
|123-168
