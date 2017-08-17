Transportation of Laboratory Animals: Proceedings of a Workshop

The obligation to treat animals used in research ethically and humanely extends beyond their lives in the laboratory to include their transportation from place to place. Yet transporting animals is a highly regulated and complex process that raises many difficult issues.
To examine these issues, the Roundtable on Science and Welfare in Laboratory Animal Use held a workshop on September 3-4, 2014, in Washington, DC. More than 200 people participated in the workshop in person and online, including representatives of academic research institutions, pharmaceutical and consumer product companies, government agencies, research advocacy groups, professional associations, and the public. The workshop was designed to draw attention to the essential thoughtful journey planning behind each transport of laboratory animals.
Table of Contents
|skim chapter
|Front Matter
|i-xviii
|1 Introduction and Overview
|1-6
|2 Air Transportation
|7-12
|3 Land Transportation
|13-16
|4 The Health Status and Logistics of Laboratory Animals
|17-20
|5 Species-Specific Considerations
|21-28
|6 International, National, and State Regulatory Requirements
|29-36
|7 Perspectives on the Transportation of Laboratory Animals
|37-42
|8 Interactive Sessions
|43-46
|9 Key Points from the Workshop and A Look to the Future
|47-50
|Appendix A: Workshop Agenda
|51-58
|Appendix B: Committee and Speaker Biographies
|59-74
|Appendix C: Transportation Checklist
|75-88
|Appendix D: Statement of Task
|89-89
