A Review of the Landscape Conservation Cooperatives

The United States' tradition of conserving fish, wildlife, habitats, and cultural resources dates to the mid-19th century. States have long sought to manage fish and wildlife species within their borders, whereas many early federal conservation efforts focused on setting aside specific places as parks, sanctuaries, or reserves. With advances in landscape ecology over the past quarter-century, conservation planners, scientists, and practitioners began to stress the importance of conservation efforts at the scale of landscapes and seascapes. These larger areas were thought to harbor relatively large numbers of species that are likely to maintain population viability and sustain ecological processes and natural disturbance regimes - often considered critical factors in conserving biodiversity.
By focusing conservation efforts at the level of whole ecosystems and landscape, practitioners can better attempt to conserve the vast majority of species in a particular ecosystem. Successfully addressing the large-scale, interlinked problems associated with landscape degradation will necessitate a planning process that bridges different scientific disciplines and across sectors, as well as an understanding of complexity, uncertainty, and the local context of conservation work. The landscape approach aims to develop shared conservation priorities across jurisdictions and across many resources to create a single, collaborative conservation effort that can meet stakeholder needs.
Conservation of habitats, species, ecosystem services, and cultural resources in the face of multiple stressors requires governance structures that can bridge the geographic and jurisdictional boundaries of the complex socio-ecological systems in which landscape-level conservation occurs. The Landscape Conservation Cooperatives (LCC) Network was established to complement and add value to the many ongoing state, tribal, federal, and nongovernmental efforts to address the challenge of conserving species, habitats, ecosystem services, and cultural resources in the face of large-scale and long-term threats, including climate change. A Review of the Landscape Conservation Cooperatives evaluates the purpose, goals, and scientific merits of the LCC program within the context of similar programs, and whether the program has resulted in measurable improvements in the health of fish, wildlife, and their habitats.
|
Table of Contents
|skim chapter
|Front Matter
|i-xvi
|Summary
|1-8
|1 Introduction
|9-14
|2 Scientific and Conservation Merits of Landscape-Scale Conservation and the Landscape Conservation Cooperatives
|15-22
|3 Evaluating the Landscape Conservation Cooperatives Network Strategic Plan
|23-30
|4 An Examination of the Evaluation Process for the Landscape Conservation Cooperatives
|31-42
|5 The Landscape Conservation Cooperatives and Other Similar Federal Programs
|43-60
|6 An Assessment of the Early Accomplishments and Likely Long-Term Outcomes and Impacts of the Landscape Conservation Cooperatives Network
|61-72
|References
|73-78
|Appendix A: Greater Sage-Grouse: A Collaborative Conservation Effort
|79-84
|Appendix B: Mississippi River Basin and Gulf Hypoxia: Collaborations Across Multiple LCCs
|85-88
|Appendix C: Guidance for Landscape Conservation Planning and Designs
|89-92
|Appendix D: Description of Other Federal Programs
|93-96
|Appendix E: Secretarial Order No. 3289
|97-100
|Appendix F: Landscape Conservation Cooperatives 2014 Network Strategic Plan
|101-126
|Appendix G: Goals of Individual LCCs Compared to Goals of the LCC Network Strategic Plan
|127-130
|Appendix H: Committee and Staff Biographies
|131-134
Find relevant information like your own rough draft from among the thousands of reports available for free at NAP.edu. Copy and paste up to 8 pages of content—whether from your own draft or an outside article—and Reference Finder will recommend NAP publications related to your text.
View Reference Finder
The National Academies Press (NAP) has partnered with Copyright Clearance Center's Rightslink service to offer you a variety of options for reusing NAP content. Through Rightslink, you may request permission to reprint NAP content in another publication, course pack, secure website, or other media. Rightslink allows you to instantly obtain permission, pay related fees, and print a license directly from the NAP website. The complete terms and conditions of your reuse license can be found in the license agreement that will be made available to you during the online order process. To request permission through Rightslink you are required to create an account by filling out a simple online form. The following list describes license reuses offered by the National Academies Press (NAP) through Rightslink:
Click here to obtain permission for the above reuses. If you have questions or comments concerning the Rightslink service, please contact:
Rightslink Customer Care
Tel (toll free): 877/622-5543
Tel: 978/777-9929
E-mail: customercare@copyright.com
Web: http://www.rightslink.com
To request permission to distribute a PDF, please contact our Customer Service Department at 800-624-6242 for pricing.
To request permission to translate a book published by the National Academies Press or its imprint, the Joseph Henry Press, please click here to view more information.
Loading stats for A Review of the Landscape Conservation Cooperatives...