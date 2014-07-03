The National Academies Press
Making Effective Fixed-Guideway Transit Investments: Indicators of Success
  • Status: Final Book
TRB’s Transit Cooperative Research Program (TCRP) Report 167: Making Effective Fixed-Guideway Transit Investments: Indicators of Success provides a data-driven, indicator-based model for predicting the success of a fixed-guideway transit project. The handbook and final research report make up Parts 1 and 2 of TCRP Report 167, and the spreadsheet tool is available separately for download.

275 pages | 8.5 x 11
DOI: 10.17226/22355
Front Matter i-vii
Summary 1-5
Volume 1 - Handbook 6-68
Volume 2 - Research Report 69-253
