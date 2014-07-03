TRB’s Transit Cooperative Research Program (TCRP) Report 167: Making Effective Fixed-Guideway Transit Investments: Indicators of Success provides a data-driven, indicator-based model for predicting the success of a fixed-guideway transit project. The handbook and final research report make up Parts 1 and 2 of TCRP Report 167, and the spreadsheet tool is available separately for download.
Table of Contents
|skim chapter
|Front Matter
|i-vii
|Summary
|1-5
|Volume 1 - Handbook
|6-68
|Volume 2 - Research Report
|69-253
