TRB’s Transit Cooperative Research Program (TCRP) Report 162: Building a Sustainable Workforce in the Public Transportation Industry—A Systems Approach provides a guidebook that addresses contemporary issues in workforce development, retention, and attraction, and public transportation image management.
The guidebook provides practical tools to transit agencies on a variety of workforce issues including workforce strategies that enhance organizational processes, performance metrics to evaluate the impact of workforce strategies, image management techniques that improve perceptions of the public transportation industry, and benchmarking processes that allow for continuous organizational improvement.
The guidebook is separated into modules that may be used independently or together in the form of the fully integrated guidebook.
|
Table of Contents
|skim chapter
|Front Matter
|i-vii
|Introduction - An Overview of the Guidebook Modules
|1-19
|Module 1 - Tailor Effective Strategies into Workforce Practices
|20-58
|Module 2 - Use Metrics to Evaluate the Impact of Workforce Practices
|59-103
|Module 3 - Improve Image Management to Become an Employer of Choice
|104-129
|Module 4 - Engage in Continuous Improvement via Benchmarking
|130-167
|Appendix A - References
|168-172
|Appendix B - Synopses of Modules
|173-200
Loading stats for Building a Sustainable Workforce in the Public Transportation Industry—A Systems Approach...