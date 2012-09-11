 Skip to main content
Menu

Guidance for the Selection, Use, and Maintenance of Cable Barrier Systems

Read Online

View Cover

Purchase Options
Purchase Options
Buy from TRB.org
Overview

Contributors

Description

TRB’s National Cooperative Highway Research Program (NCHRP) Report 711: Guidance for the Selection, Use, and Maintenance of Cable Barrier Systems provides guidance to highway agencies on the selection, use, and maintenance of cable barrier systems to reduce serious injuries and fatalities as well as operational costs.

Appendixes A through D to NCHRP 711 are not included in the PDF or print version of the report. A link to appendixes A through D are below.

Appendix A: State DOT Survey Questionnaire

Appendix B: Available Cable Barrier Systems

Appendix C: Cable Barrier Lateral Placement Plots

Appendix D: Summary of Cable Barrier Full-Scale Crash Tests (FHWA Database)

Topics

Publication Info

134 pages | 8.5 x 11
DOI: https://doi.org/10.17226/22717
Contents