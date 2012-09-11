TRB’s National Cooperative Highway Research Program (NCHRP) Report 711: Guidance for the Selection, Use, and Maintenance of Cable Barrier Systems provides guidance to highway agencies on the selection, use, and maintenance of cable barrier systems to reduce serious injuries and fatalities as well as operational costs.
Appendixes A through D to NCHRP 711 are not included in the PDF or print version of the report. A link to appendixes A through D are below.
Appendix A: State DOT Survey Questionnaire
Appendix B: Available Cable Barrier Systems
Appendix C: Cable Barrier Lateral Placement Plots
Appendix D: Summary of Cable Barrier Full-Scale Crash Tests (FHWA Database)
Table of Contents
|skim chapter
|Front Matter
|i-viii
|Report Contents
|1-6
|Chapter 2 - Literature Review
|7-30
|Chapter 3 - Cable Barrier Current Practices
|31-45
|Chapter 4 - Descriptions of Available Cable Barriers
|46-53
|Chapter 5 - Analyses and Results
|54-103
|Chapter 6 - Guidelines for Cable Barriers
|104-112
|Chapter 7 - Summary and Conclusions
|113-116
|References and Bibliography
|117-119
|Glossary
|120-123
|Appendixes
|124-280