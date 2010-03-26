Menu

TRB’s Transit Cooperative Research Program (TCRP) Legal Research Results Digest 31: Guide to Federal Buy America Requirements—2009 Supplement explores the Buy America requirements, with an emphasis on the specific requirements that apply to manufactured products and to rolling stock.

Errata - May 6, 2010

The printed version of TCRP Legal Research Digest 31 contains a typo on page 28. In the left column, the 28th line of text should read “Buy America” not Buy American. The error has been corrected in the electronic version.

Publication Info

35 pages | 8.5 x 11
DOI: https://doi.org/10.17226/22966
