Memorial Tributes: Volume 20
Memorial Tributes:
Volume 20 (2016)
This is the 20th Volume in the series Memorial Tributes compiled by the National Academy of Engineering as a personal remembrance of the lives and outstanding achievements of its members and foreign associates. These volumes are intended to stand as an enduring record of the many contributions of engineers and engineering to the benefit of humankind. In most cases, the authors of the tributes are contemporaries or colleagues who had personal knowledge of the interests and the engineering accomplishments of the deceased. Through its members and foreign associates, the Academy carries out the responsibilities for which it was established in 1964.

Under the charter of the National Academy of Sciences, the National Academy of Engineering was formed as a parallel organization of outstanding engineers. Members are elected on the basis of significant contributions to engineering theory and practice and to the literature of engineering or on the basis of demonstrated unusual accomplishments in the pioneering of new and developing fields of technology. The National Academies share a responsibility to advise the federal government on matters of science and technology. The expertise and credibility that the National Academy of Engineering brings to that task stem directly from the abilities, interests, and achievements of our members and foreign associates, our colleagues and friends, whose special gifts we remember in this book.

394 pages | 6 x 9
Hardcover
ISBN: 978-0-309-43729-5
DOI: 10.17226/23394
Front Matter i-xiii
WILLIAM F. ALLEN JR. 1-6
CHARLES A. AMANN 7-10
FREDERICK T. ANDREWS 11-18
ALBERT L. BABB 19-24
JAMES E. BAILEY 25-28
RICHARD H. BATTIN 29-38
TED B. BELYTSCHKO 39-44
ARTHUR E. BERGLES 45-50
J. ROBERT BEYSTER 51-56
HENDRIK B.G. CASIMIR 57-64
SUBRATA K. CHAKRABARTI 65-70
ESTHER M. CONWELL 71-78
EUGENE C. FIGG JR. 79-82
VLADIMIR HAENSEL 83-92
R. RICHARD HEPPE 93-98
PHILIP G. HODGE 99-102
JOHN C. HOUBOLT 103-108
THOMAS P. HUGHES 109-112
CHARLES V. JAKOWATZ JR. 113-120
H. RICHARD JOHNSON 121-130
HOWARD H. KEHRL 131-136
ANTHONY KELLY 137-142
THEODORE C. KENNEDY 143-146
GLENN F. KNOLL 147-154
RIKI KOBAYASHI 155-160
CHARLES C. LADD 161-164
FREDERICK F. LING 165-172
ROBIN MILNER 173-178
JOHN B. MOONEY JR. 179-184
RICHARD K. MOORE 185-190
MARK V. MORKOVIN 191-196
TOSHIO MURA 197-202
THOMAS J. MURRIN 203-208
YURI A. OSSIPYAN 209-214
LAWRENCE T. PAPAY 215-220
NORBERT PETERS 221-226
ROBERT PRICE 227-236
ALLEN E. PUCKETT 237-244
DENNIS M. RITCHIE 245-248
HERBERT B. ROTHMAN 249-254
ANDREW P. SAGE 255-258
THORNDIKE SAVILLE JR. 259-262
ROBERT S. SCHECHTER 263-272
REINHARDT SCHUHMANN JR. 273-280
HARRIS M. SCHURMEIER 281-286
ASCHER H. SHAPIRO 287-292
JOHN A. SIMPSON 293-298
ERNEST T. SMERDON 299-304
THOR L. SMITH 305-308
ELIAS SNITZER 309-312
S. DONALD STOOKEY 313-318
G. RUSSELL SUTHERLAND 319-324
JOHN J. TAYLOR 325-328
GARETH THOMAS 329-332
PAUL E. TORGERSEN 333-338
WALTER K. VICTOR 339-344
JOHN J. VITHAYATHIL 345-348
MILTON E. WADSWORTH 349-356
ALBERT D. WHEELON 357-362
ROBERT M. WHITE 363-370
MAX L. WILLIAMS JR. 371-374
ALEJANDRO ZAFFARONI 375-379
APPENDIX 380-381
National Academy of Engineering. 2016. Memorial Tributes: Volume 20. Washington, DC: The National Academies Press. doi: 10.17226/23394.

