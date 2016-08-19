Neuroscience Trials of the Future: Proceedings of a Workshop

On March 3-4, 2016, the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine’s Forum on Neuroscience and Nervous System Disorders held a workshop in Washington, DC, bringing together key stakeholders to discuss opportunities for improving the integrity, efficiency, and validity of clinical trials for nervous system disorders. Participants in the workshop represented a range of diverse perspectives, including individuals not normally associated with traditional clinical trials. The purpose of this workshop was to generate discussion about not only what is feasible now, but what may be possible with the implementation of cutting-edge technologies in the future.
Table of Contents
|skim chapter
|Front Matter
|i-xii
|1 Introduction
|1-4
|2 Neuroscience Clinical Trials: An Overview of Challenges and Potential Opportunities
|5-14
|3 Clinical Trial Design
|15-36
|4 Transforming Clinical Trials with Technology
|37-42
|5 The Regulatory Landscape: International Opportunities and Challenges
|43-52
|6 Ethical Considerations
|53-58
|7 Improving the Evidence Base for Real-World Use
|59-68
|Appendix A: References
|69-78
|Appendix B: Workshop Agenda
|79-90
|Appendix C: Registered Attendees
|91-98
