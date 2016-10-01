TRB Special Report 321: Strengthening the Safety Culture of the Offshore Oil and Gas Industry offers recommendations to industry and regulators to strengthen and sustain the safety culture of the offshore oil and gas industry. A supplemental product titled Beyond Compliance provides an executive-level overview of the report findings, conclusions, and recommendations.
The committee that prepared the report addresses conceptual challenges in defining safety culture, and discusses the empirical support for the safety culture definition offered by the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement, the nine characteristics or elements of a robust safety culture, methods for assessing company safety culture, and barriers to improving safety culture in the offshore industry.
The committee’s report also identifies topics on which further research is needed with respect to assessing, improving, and sustaining safety culture. Download the Report in Brief for a summary of the report.
|
Table of Contents
|skim chapter
|Front Matter
|i-xvi
|Summary
|1-12
|1 Introduction
|13-25
|2 Safety Culture
|26-63
|History of the Offshore Oil and Gas Industry and the Development of Safety Efforts
|64-88
|4 U.S. Offshore Safety Regulation Pertaining to Safety Culture
|89-137
|5 Safety Culture Assessment and Measurement
|138-170
|Implementing Change in Offshore Safety Culture
|171-199
|Appendix A: Open Session Agendas
|200-204
|Appendix B: Regulators, Trade Associations, and Advisory and Other Groups with Offshore Safety Oversight
|205-213
|Study Committee Biographical Information
|214-224
Loading stats for Strengthening the Safety Culture of the Offshore Oil and Gas Industry...