Advancing the Science to Improve Population Health: Proceedings of a Workshop

In September 2015, the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine hosted a workshop to explore the basic and translational research needs for population health science, and to discuss specific research priorities and actions to foster population health improvement. The workshop was designed to provide frameworks for understanding population health research and its role in shaping and having an effect on population health, identify individual and institutional facilitators and challenges regarding the production, communication, and use of research for population health improvement, and identify key areas for future research critical to the advancement of population health improvement. This publication summarizes the presentations and discussions from the workshop.
Table of Contents
|1 Introduction
|1-4
|2 Setting the Context
|5-10
|3 Research in Practice: Opportunities and Challenges
|11-24
|4 Building a Population Health Research Agenda: Views from the Field
|25-28
|5 Population Health Research Priorities: Perspectives from Users of Research
|29-40
|6 Toward a Research Agenda for Population Health
|41-54
|Appendix A: References
|55-58
|Appendix B: Workshop Agenda
|59-62
|Appendix C: Suggested Readings for Krieger Presentation (Chapter 2)
|63-66
|Appendix D: Results from a University of Michigan Survey Regarding Priorities for Population Health Research
|67-78
|Appendix E: Speaker Biographies
|79-86
