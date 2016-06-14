Long-Term Pavement Performance Committee Letter Report: May 16, 2016

On May 16, 2016, TRB’s Long-Term Pavement Performance (LTPP) Committee sent its 38th letter report to Gregory G. Nadeau, administrator of the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA), and Frederick G. "Bud" Wright, executive director of the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials (AASHTO). The committee's reports to the FHWA and AASHTO are aimed at supporting the further success of the LTPP program, securing the future of the LTPP database, and facilitating the fulfillment of the program’s promise of better roads through the development and utilization of LTPP's products.
The committee requested a briefing on the relative priorities assigned to LTPP’s various activities, and suggested that an analysis be conducted addressing the long-term consequences of hypothetical reductions of LTPP’s annual funding level and the application of triage to protect LTPP’s core activities. The committee also recommended that the LTPP Data Analysis Plan incorporate ongoing and soon-to-be-implemented NCHRP research projects that could serve as substitutes for LTPP projects identified in the plan but not yet undertaken. The committee requested a briefing on the procedural steps being adopted to incorporate LTPP product development and deployment activities within non-LTPP offices of FHWA, and to provide those offices with the staffing and funding necessary to conduct these activities.
