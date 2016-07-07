The National Academies Press
Multimobility and Sharing Economy: Shaping the Future Market Through Policy and Research
TRB's E-Circular 210: Multimobility and Sharing Economy: Shaping the Future Market Through Policy and Research Multimodal explores the results of a workshop that focused on new developments in the shared-mobility sphere, the use of smartphones in pushing the goal of shared mobility forward, and on rural and suburban mobility problems. It also raised the issue of equity for paratransit options in relation to innovative transportation modes and touched on strategies that could foster an environment of increased inclusion. Automated vehicles also were considered at the workshop, namely their benefits and challenges for policy makers in ensuring that their safety standards match existing ones.

22 pages | 8.5 x 11
DOI: 10.17226/23571
