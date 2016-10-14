TR News March-April 2016: Technology-Enabled Transportation Services

The full edition of TR News March-April 2016 has been released. This edition documents an array of sessions, workshops, events, interactions, exchanges, awards, and more at TRB's 2016 Annual Meeting in Washington, D.C. Feature articles present transportation-related findings from a series of policy studies by the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine on the global connection to changes in the Arctic; plus results from research projects on sustainability as an organizing principle for transportation agencies; the rise of technology-enabled transportation services such as carsharing, bikesharing, and new app-based ride service companies or transportation network companies; incorporating transportation security awareness into state DOT operations and training; design management for projects using design–build and construction manager–general contractor arrangements; and more.
The TR News is TRB's bimonthly magazine featuring timely articles on innovative and state-of-the-art research and practice in all modes of transportation. It also includes brief news items of interest to the transportation community, research pays off articles that profile of transportation professionals, workshop and conference announcements, new book notices, and news of TRB activities. Submissions of manuscripts for possible publication are accepted at any time.
Table of Contents
|1-2
|NEW TRB SPECIAL REPORT: Between Public and Private Mobility
|3-8
|Highlights from the TRB Annual Meeting 2016
|9-20
|NATIONAL RESEARCH COUNCIL ARCTIC MATTERS PROJECT FINDINGS: Getting Around in a More Accessible Arctic
|21-26
|TRB SPECIAL REPORT 315: Funding and Managing the U.S.Inland Waterways System
|27-31
|NCHRP REPORT 750, VOLUME 4: Sustainability as an Organizing Principle for Transportation Agencies
|32-36
|NCHRP REPORT 793: Incorporating Transportation Security Awareness into a State Agency s Routine Operations and Training
|37-40
|NCHRP REPORT 787: Design Management for Transportation Construction Projects
|41-46
|RESEARCH PAYS OFF: Composting Roadkill
|47-49
|PROFILE: Sue Chrysler
|50-50
|PROFILE: Charles A. Fuhs
|51-51
|TRB HIGHLIGHTS
|52-53
|NEWS BRIEFS
|54-55
|BOOKSHELF
|56-59
|TRB MEETINGS CALENDAR
|60-60
