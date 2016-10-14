The National Academies Press
800-624-6242
Menu

TR News March-April 2016: Technology-Enabled Transportation Services
View larger
  • Status: Final Book
  • Downloads: 594
Purchase Options
Purchase Options
Buy from TRB.org
Overview

Contributors

Description

The full edition of TR News March-April 2016 has been released. This edition documents an array of sessions, workshops, events, interactions, exchanges, awards, and more at TRB's 2016 Annual Meeting in Washington, D.C. Feature articles present transportation-related findings from a series of policy studies by the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine on the global connection to changes in the Arctic; plus results from research projects on sustainability as an organizing principle for transportation agencies; the rise of technology-enabled transportation services such as carsharing, bikesharing, and new app-based ride service companies or transportation network companies; incorporating transportation security awareness into state DOT operations and training; design management for projects using design–build and construction manager–general contractor arrangements; and more.

The TR News is TRB's bimonthly magazine featuring timely articles on innovative and state-of-the-art research and practice in all modes of transportation. It also includes brief news items of interest to the transportation community, research pays off articles that profile of transportation professionals, workshop and conference announcements, new book notices, and news of TRB activities. Submissions of manuscripts for possible publication are accepted at any time.

Copies of the TR News may be purchased individually or ordered on an annual subscription basis..

Topics

Publication Info

60 pages | 8.5 x 11
DOI: 10.17226/23615
Contents
Stats

Loading stats for TR News March-April 2016: Technology-Enabled Transportation Services...