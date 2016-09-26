Exploring Data and Metrics of Value at the Intersection of Health Care and Transportation: Proceedings of a Workshop

Evidence from the public health sector demonstrates that health care is only one of the determinants of health, which also include genes, behavior, social factors, and the built environment. These contextual elements are key to understanding why health care organizations are motivated to focus beyond their walls and to consider and respond in unprecedented ways to the social needs of patients, including transportation needs. In June 2016 the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine held a joint workshop to explore partnerships, data, and measurement at the intersection of the health care and transportation sectors. This publication summarizes the presentations and discussions from the workshop.
Table of Contents
|Front Matter
|1 Introduction
|2 Transportation to Health-Related Destinations
|3 Cross-Sector Collaboration to Provide Transportation Services in Urban Settings
|4 Cross-Sector Collaboration to Provide Transportation Services in Rural/Small Urban/Suburban Settings
|5 Report Back from Breakout Groups
|6 Data Sources and Tools for Understanding and Addressing Health-Related Transportation Needs
|7 Connecting Patients to Transportation: Incentives and Return on Investment
|8 Reflections on the Workshop
|Appendix A: References
|Appendix B: Workshop Agenda
|Appendix C: Environmental Scan
|Appendix D: Biosketches of Speakers and Discussants
|Appendix E: Structured Annotated Bibliography
