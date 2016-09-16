Advancing Concepts and Models for Measuring Innovation: Proceedings of a Workshop

Because of the role of innovation as a driver of economic productivity and growth and as a mechanism for improving people's well-being in other ways, understanding the nature,determinants, and impacts of innovation has become increasingly important to policy makers.
To be effective, investment in innovation requires this understanding, which, in turn, requires measurement of the underlying inputs and subsequent outcomes of innovation processes. In May 2016, at the request of the National Center for Science and Engineering Statistics of the National Science Foundation, the Committee on National Statistics of the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine convened a workshop - bringing together academic researchers, private and public sector experts, and representatives from public policy agencies - to develop strategies for broadening and modernizing innovation information systems.This publication summarizes the presentation and discussion of the event.
|
Table of Contents
|skim chapter
|Front Matter
|i-x
|1 Introduction
|1-8
|2 Assessing Innovation Measurement
|9-24
|3 Innovation Beyond R&D and Conventional Input Measures
|25-46
|4 The Role of Individuals (and Networks of Individuals) in Innovation
|47-60
|5 Measuring Public-Sector Innovation and Social Progress
|61-72
|6 Regional Innovation Models and Data Needs
|73-88
|7 Innovation Measurement Agendas of the Future
|89-98
|8 Key Themes and Possible Next Steps
|99-106
|References
|107-112
|Appendix A: Workshop Agenda
|113-122
|Appendix B: Workshop Participants
|123-126
|Committee on National Statistics
|127-128
