The National Academies Press
800-624-6242
Menu

Review of WIC Food Packages:
Improving Balance and Choice: Final Report (2017)
Purchase Options
Purchase Options MyNAP members save 10% online. Login or Register
Pre-order Paperback: $165.00
What happens when I pre-order?
Overview

Contributors

Description

The Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) began 40 years ago as a pilot program and has since grown to serve over 8 million pregnant women, and mothers of and their infants and young children. Today the program serves more than a quarter of the pregnant women and half of the infants in the United States, at an annual cost of about $6.2 billion. Through its contribution to the nutritional needs of pregnant, breastfeeding, and post-partum women; infants; and children under 5 years of age; this federally supported nutrition assistance program is integral to meeting national nutrition policy goals for a significant portion of the U.S. population.

To assure the continued success of the WIC, Congress mandated that the Food and Nutrition Service of the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) reevaluate the program's food packages every 10 years. In 2014, the USDA asked the Institute of Medicine to undertake this reevaluation to ensure continued alignment with the goals of the Dietary Guidelines for Americans. In this third report, the committee provides its final analyses, recommendations, and the supporting rationale.

Topics

Publication Info

1200 pages | 6 x 9
Paperback
ISBN: 978-0-309-45016-4
DOI: 10.17226/23655
Contents

Table of Contents

 skim chapter
Front Matter i-xii
Summary 1-14
1 Introduction and the Processfor Revising the WIC Food Packages 15-44
2 The WIC Program: Changes Since the Last Review and Continuing Challenges 45-98
3 Alignment of the Current Food Packages with Dietary Guidance, Special Dietary Needs, and Cultural Eating Practices or Food Preferences 99-144
4 Nutrient and Food Group Intakes of WIC Participants 145-198
5 Nutrient and Food Group Priorities for the WIC Food Packages 199-236
6 The Revised Food Packages 237-280
7 Evaluation of Cost 281-302
8 Sensitivity Analysis for Food Package Nutrient, Food Group, and Cost Models 303-336
9 How the Revised Food Packages Meet the Criteria Specified 337-362
10 The Regulatory Impact Analysis (Abridged) 363-402
11 Recommendations for Implementation and Research 403-420
Appendix A Abbreviations 421-426
Appendix B Glossary 427-436
Appendix C WIC Food Package Regulation 437-444
Appendix D Details of the Committee's Information-Gathering Strategies 445-472
Appendix E USDA-Funded Studies of the 2009 Food Package Changes 473-484
Appendix F Changes in the WIC Food Packages and Program Participation 485-490
Appendix G Barriers to Participation and Redemption 491-496
Appendix H Kosher and Halal Substitution Options 497-500
Appendix I Complementary Feeding: Summary of Information Reviewed 501-506
Appendix J Nutrient and Food Intake of WIC Subgroups: Analytical Methods and Results 507-622
Appendix K Study Design Strategies for Reducing the Effects of Selection Bias in Studies Comparing WIC Participants to Others 623-626
Appendix L Gap Analysis 627-634
Appendix M Behavioral Approaches in WIC as a Potential Action 635-638
Appendix N Comparison of Current and Revised Food Packages 639-652
Appendix O Specific Nutrient Comparisons 653-658
Appendix P Food Specification Detail 659-672
Appendix Q Foods and Food Specifications That Were Reviewed, But Not Changed 673-684
Appendix R Development of the Food Package Nutrient and Cost Profiles 685-712
Appendix S Sensitivity Tests and Results 713-754
Appendix T Amounts of Food Groups and Nutrients Provided by the Current, Compared to the Revised WIC Food Packages 755-806
Appendix U The Regulatory Impact Analysis (Complete) 807-908
Appendix V Committee Biosketches 909-914
Research

Suggested Citation

National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine. 2017. Review of WIC Food Packages: Improving Balance and Choice: Final Report. Washington, DC: The National Academies Press. doi: 10.17226/23655.

Import this citation to:

Reference Finder

Find relevant information like your own rough draft from among the thousands of reports available for free at NAP.edu. ​Copy and paste up to 8 pages of content—whether from your own draft or an outside article—and Reference Finder will recommend NAP publications related to your text.

View Reference Finder

Rights

Copyright Information

The National Academies Press (NAP) has partnered with Copyright Clearance Center's Rightslink service to offer you a variety of options for reusing NAP content. Through Rightslink, you may request permission to reprint NAP content in another publication, course pack, secure website, or other media. Rightslink allows you to instantly obtain permission, pay related fees, and print a license directly from the NAP website. The complete terms and conditions of your reuse license can be found in the license agreement that will be made available to you during the online order process. To request permission through Rightslink you are required to create an account by filling out a simple online form. The following list describes license reuses offered by the National Academies Press (NAP) through Rightslink:

  • Republish text, tables, figures, or images in print
  • Post on a secure Intranet/Extranet website
  • Use in a PowerPoint Presentation
  • Distribute via CD-ROM
  • Photocopy

Click here to obtain permission for the above reuses. If you have questions or comments concerning the Rightslink service, please contact:

Rightslink Customer Care
Tel (toll free): 877/622-5543
Tel: 978/777-9929
E-mail: customercare@copyright.com
Web: http://www.rightslink.com

To request permission to distribute a PDF, please contact our Customer Service Department at 800-624-6242 for pricing.

To request permission to translate a book published by the National Academies Press or its imprint, the Joseph Henry Press, please click here to view more information.