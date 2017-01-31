This volume presents papers on the topics covered at the National Academy of Engineering's 2016 US Frontiers of Engineering Symposium. Every year the symposium brings together 100 outstanding young leaders in engineering to share their cutting-edge research and innovations in selected areas. The 2016 symposium was held September 19-21 at the Arnold and Mabel Beckman Center in Irvine, California. The intent of this book is to convey the excitement of this unique meeting and to highlight innovative developments in engineering research and technical work.
|
Table of Contents
|skim chapter
|Front Matter
|i-xii
|PIXELS AT SCALE: HIGH-PERFORMANCE COMPUTER GRAPHICS AND VISION
|1-2
|Pixelsat Scale: High-Performance Computer Graphics and Vision - David Luebke and John Owens
|3-6
|Computational Near-Eye Displays: Engineering the Interface to the Digital World - Gordon Wetzstein
|7-12
|Frontiers in Virtual Reality Headsets - Warren Hunt
|13-16
|First-Person Computational Vision - Kristen Grauman
|17-24
|A Quintillion Live Pixels: The Challenge of Continuously Interpreting and Organizing the World's Visual Information - Kayvon Fatahalian
|25-28
|EXTREME ENGINEERING: EXTREME AUTONOMY IN SPACE, AIR, LAND, AND UNDER WATER
|29-30
|Extreme Engineering: Extreme Autonomy in Space and Air, on Land, and Under Water - DeShawn Jackson and Marco Pavone
|31-32
|Autonomous Precision Landing of Space Rockets - Lars Blackmore
|33-42
|Autonomy Under Water: Ocean Sampling by Autonomous Underwater Vehicles - Derek A. Paley
|43-50
|WATER DESALINATION AND PURIFICATION
|51-52
|Water Desalination and Purification - Amy Childress and Abhishek Roy
|53-54
|Water Desalination: History, Advances, and Challenges - Manish Kumar, Tyler Culp, and Yuexiao Shen
|55-68
|Scalable Manufacturing of Layer-by-Layer Membranes for Water Purification - Christopher M. Stafford
|69-74
|New Materials for Emerging Desalination Technologies - Baoxia Mi
|75-82
|High-Recovery Desalination and Water Treatment - Kevin L. Alexander
|83-90
|TECHNOLOGIES FOR UNDERSTANDING AND TREATING CANCER
|91-92
|Technologies for Understanding and Treating Cancer - Julie Champion and Peter Tessier
|93-94
|How Cancer Cells Go Awry: The Role of Mechanobiology in Cancer Research - Cynthia A. Reinhart-King
|95-100
|Engineered Proteins for Visualizing and Treating Cancer - Jennifer R. Cochran
|101-106
|Engineering Immunotherapy - Darrell J. Irvine
|107-112
|APPENDIXES
|113-114
|Contributors
|115-120
|Participants
|121-128
|Program
|129-132
Find relevant information like your own rough draft from among the thousands of reports available for free at NAP.edu. Copy and paste up to 8 pages of content—whether from your own draft or an outside article—and Reference Finder will recommend NAP publications related to your text.
View Reference Finder
The National Academies Press (NAP) has partnered with Copyright Clearance Center's Rightslink service to offer you a variety of options for reusing NAP content. Through Rightslink, you may request permission to reprint NAP content in another publication, course pack, secure website, or other media. Rightslink allows you to instantly obtain permission, pay related fees, and print a license directly from the NAP website. The complete terms and conditions of your reuse license can be found in the license agreement that will be made available to you during the online order process. To request permission through Rightslink you are required to create an account by filling out a simple online form. The following list describes license reuses offered by the National Academies Press (NAP) through Rightslink:
Click here to obtain permission for the above reuses. If you have questions or comments concerning the Rightslink service, please contact:
Rightslink Customer Care
Tel (toll free): 877/622-5543
Tel: 978/777-9929
E-mail: customercare@copyright.com
Web: http://www.rightslink.com
To request permission to distribute a PDF, please contact our Customer Service Department at 800-624-6242 for pricing.
To request permission to translate a book published by the National Academies Press or its imprint, the Joseph Henry Press, please click here to view more information.