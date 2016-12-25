The National Academies Press
Guidelines for Implementing Managed Lanes
TRB's National Cooperative Highway Research Program (NCHRP) Report 835: Guidelines for Implementing Managed Lanes provides guidance for transportation agencies interested in designing, implementing, operating, and maintaining managed lanes. Guidance includes ways to define initial objectives, outline the necessary decision-making process, and address safety concerns, through the process of detailed design configuration and operation.

The contractor’s final report, NCHRP Web-Only Document 224: Research Supporting the Development of Guidelines for Implementing Managed Lanes, includes detailed background material, gap analysis, design elements, safety performance parameters, and additional related information that emerged through the case studies.

164 pages | 8.5 x 11
DOI: 10.17226/23660
