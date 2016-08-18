TRB E-Circular 212: The Future Locomotive: How to Manage What You Have Today With a View to the Future explores the presentations of a meeting held on July 30-31, 2013 in Omaha, Nebraska that examined locomotive cab design in terms of human machine interface theory and railroad applications. The meeting included perspectives from researchers, unions, locomotive engineers, engine manufacturers, and railroad management. Topics included human system integration, the evolution of today’s designs, the operator’s perspective, sources of human error, workload and automation, energy management, prospective future design features, the European perspective, and active noise cancellation.
Table of Contents
|Transportation Research Circular E-C212: The Future Locomotive: How to Manage What You Have Today with a View to the Future: A Conference
|2016 2017 Technical Activities Council
|The Future Locomotive: How to Manage What You Have Today With a View to the Future: A Conference
|Railroad Operational Safety Committee
|Preface
|Contents
|Introduction
|Human Systems Integration
|History of the Locomotive Cab and Control Stands
|North American Freight Locomotive Cab Development
|GE Perspective
|Locomotive Engineer s Reactions to the Designer as Phantom Crewmember in Human Locomotive Systems
|Accident Caused by Human Error: But Which Humans?
|Evaluation of Cab Controls
|Automation and Workload
|Distributed Power, Electronic Train Management System, and Energy Management Usage on BNSF Railway
|Development and Evaluation of Locomotive Moving Map and Planning Displays
|Locomotive Alerter Technology Assessment
|Feasibility of Head-Up Displays in Driving Labs
|Energy Management Human Machine Interface: Evolution of Operator Display
|Designing Future Systems with the End User in Mind: The European Perspective
|Active Noise Cancellation
|Panel Discussion: What Will the Future Look Like?
|Appendixes
|About the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine and TRB
|The National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine identifier
