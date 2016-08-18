The National Academies Press
The Future Locomotive: How to Manage What You Have Today With a View to the Future
TRB E-Circular 212: The Future Locomotive: How to Manage What You Have Today With a View to the Future explores the presentations of a meeting held on July 30-31, 2013 in Omaha, Nebraska that examined locomotive cab design in terms of human machine interface theory and railroad applications. The meeting included perspectives from researchers, unions, locomotive engineers, engine manufacturers, and railroad management. Topics included human system integration, the evolution of today’s designs, the operator’s perspective, sources of human error, workload and automation, energy management, prospective future design features, the European perspective, and active noise cancellation.

484 pages | 8.5 x 11
DOI: 10.17226/23664
Transportation Research Circular E-C212: The Future Locomotive: How to Manage What You Have Today with a View to the Future: A Conference 1-1
2016 2017 Technical Activities Council 2-2
The Future Locomotive: How to Manage What You Have Today With a View to the Future: A Conference 3-3
Railroad Operational Safety Committee 4-4
Preface 5-5
Contents 6-8
Introduction 9-9
Human Systems Integration 10-12
History of the Locomotive Cab and Control Stands 13-15
North American Freight Locomotive Cab Development 16-17
GE Perspective 18-19
Locomotive Engineer s Reactions to the Designer as Phantom Crewmember in Human Locomotive Systems 20-21
Accident Caused by Human Error: But Which Humans? 22-23
Evaluation of Cab Controls 24-25
Automation and Workload 26-27
Distributed Power, Electronic Train Management System, and Energy Management Usage on BNSF Railway 28-28
Development and Evaluation of Locomotive Moving Map and Planning Displays 29-29
Locomotive Alerter Technology Assessment 30-31
Feasibility of Head-Up Displays in Driving Labs 32-34
Energy Management Human Machine Interface: Evolution of Operator Display 35-36
Designing Future Systems with the End User in Mind: The European Perspective 37-38
Active Noise Cancellation 39-40
Panel Discussion: What Will the Future Look Like? 41-42
Appendixes 43-204
About the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine and TRB 205-205
The National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine identifier 206-206
