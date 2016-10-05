TRB's Transportation Research E-Circular 213: 13th National Light Rail and Streetcar Conference: Transforming Urban Areas documents the papers and discussions from a conference that took place on November 15–17, 2015 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The conference focused on how investments in light rail and streetcars may strengthen the entire transit network, contribute to regional mobility, and integrate successfully into the built environment. Sessions explored ways to plan, design, construct, maintain and operate light rail and streetcar systems. The conference included case studies showcasing the application of light rail and streetcars in metropolitan areas.
Table of Contents
|Front Matter
|i-viii
|Complete Streets
|1-30
|State of the Art in Vehicles: LRT and Streetcars
|31-104
|Ensuring LRT and Streetcar Safety
|105-148
|Lessons Learned: The Price of Compromise
|149-204
|Procurement Strategies for LRT and Streetcar Systems
|205-222
|Insertion of Streetcars and LRT in Urban Street Environments
|223-276
|State of Good Repair
|277-296
|LRT in the Total Transit System
|297-376
|Infrastructure Developments
|377-394
|Panel Discussion: Successful Streetcar Design in Motorized Cities: Best Practices from Western and Eastern Europe
|395-436
|Appendixes
|437-472
