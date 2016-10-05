The National Academies Press
800-624-6242
Menu

13th National Light Rail and Streetcar Conference: Transforming Urban Areas
View larger
  • Status: Final Book
  • Downloads: 630
Purchase Options
Purchase Options
Buy from TRB.org
Overview

Contributors

Description

TRB's Transportation Research E-Circular 213: 13th National Light Rail and Streetcar Conference: Transforming Urban Areas documents the papers and discussions from a conference that took place on November 15–17, 2015 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The conference focused on how investments in light rail and streetcars may strengthen the entire transit network, contribute to regional mobility, and integrate successfully into the built environment. Sessions explored ways to plan, design, construct, maintain and operate light rail and streetcar systems. The conference included case studies showcasing the application of light rail and streetcars in metropolitan areas.

Topics

Publication Info

484 pages | 8.5 x 11
DOI: 10.17226/23665
Contents
Stats

Loading stats for 13th National Light Rail and Streetcar Conference: Transforming Urban Areas...