TRB's Transportation Research E-Circular 211: Taxonomy and Terms for Stakeholders in Senior Mobility provides terminology that transportation professionals can use to communicate about senior mobility. The document will help those who encounter older adults with limited mobility, and will assist with communicating potential solutions to preserve and extend safe, independent transportation options for older persons.
Table of Contents
|Transporation Research Circular E-C211: Taxonomy and Terms for Stakeholders in Senior Mobility
|Transportation Research Board 2016 2017 Technical Activities Council
|Taxonomy and Terms for Stakeholders in Senior Mobility
|Safe Mobility of Older Persons Committee
|Foreword
|Contents
|Introduction
|Alphabetical Index of Terms
|Taxonomy and Definition of Terms
|Abbreviations
|References
|The National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine
|The National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine Identifier
