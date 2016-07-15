The National Academies Press
Taxonomy and Terms for Stakeholders in Senior Mobility
TRB's Transportation Research E-Circular 211: Taxonomy and Terms for Stakeholders in Senior Mobility provides terminology that transportation professionals can use to communicate about senior mobility. The document will help those who encounter older adults with limited mobility, and will assist with communicating potential solutions to preserve and extend safe, independent transportation options for older persons.

DOI: 10.17226/23666
