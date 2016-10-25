TRB's Airport Cooperative Research Program (ACRP) Report 150: NextGen for Airports, Volume 2: Engaging Airport Stakeholders: Guidebook helps airports engage the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), aircraft operators, community representatives, and other airport stakeholders during the planning, environmental review, design, deployment, and monitoring phases of NextGen implementation.
The guidance references a NextGen Outreach Toolkit, which contain videos, an interactive flow chart, and links to additional resources. The NextGen Outreach Toolkit, which will be available for download from a forthcoming website, accompanies Volume 2. The Toolkit also incorporates material created in conjunction with the other projects in the ACRP 150 (NextGen) series. These materials may help airports establish a continuous engagement strategy to balance stakeholder needs as well as efficient NextGen implementation.
View additional volumes of Report 150: NextGen for Airports:
Table of Contents
|Front Matter
|Report Contents
|Summary
|1 Introduction
|2 NextGen from an Airport s Perspective
|3 Stakeholders in NextGen
|4 Stakeholder Engagement Objectives
|5 Effective Engagement Methods
|6 Helpful Engagement Tools
|7 Engagement Materials
|8 Establishing and Maintaining a Stakeholder Engagement Program
|9 Case Studies
|References
|APPENDIX: Stakeholders in NextGen Implementation
