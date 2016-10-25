The National Academies Press
NextGen for Airports, Volume 2: Engaging Airport Stakeholders: Guidebook
  • Status: Final Book
TRB's Airport Cooperative Research Program (ACRP) Report 150: NextGen for Airports, Volume 2: Engaging Airport Stakeholders: Guidebook helps airports engage the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), aircraft operators, community representatives, and other airport stakeholders during the planning, environmental review, design, deployment, and monitoring phases of NextGen implementation.

The guidance references a NextGen Outreach Toolkit, which contain videos, an interactive flow chart, and links to additional resources. The NextGen Outreach Toolkit, which will be available for download from a forthcoming website, accompanies Volume 2. The Toolkit also incorporates material created in conjunction with the other projects in the ACRP 150 (NextGen) series. These materials may help airports establish a continuous engagement strategy to balance stakeholder needs as well as efficient NextGen implementation.

View additional volumes of Report 150: NextGen for Airports:

  • Volume 1: Understanding the Airport’s Role in Performance-Based Navigation: Resource Guide
  • Volume 3: Resources for Airports
  • Volume 4: Leveraging NextGen Spatial Data to Benefit Airports: Guidebook

88 pages | 8.5 x 11
DOI: 10.17226/23684
