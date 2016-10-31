TRB’s National Cooperative Highway Research Program (NCHRP) has released a pre-publication, non-edited version of Research Report 838: Guidelines for Optimizing the Risk and Cost of Materials QA Programs. The report proposes guidelines for optimizing the risk and cost of materials quality assurance (QA) programs.
|
Table of Contents
|skim chapter
|Front Matter
|1-1
|Contents
|2-5
|Part 1: Final Report
|6-10
|Part 1 Chapter 1 Introduction
|11-13
|Part 1 Chapter 2 Literature Review
|14-38
|Part 1 Chapter 3 Data Collection
|39-60
|Part 1 Chapter 4 Optimization Model
|61-67
|Part 1 Chapter 5 Conclusions
|68-71
|Part 1 References
|72-75
|Appendix 1A: Annotated Bibliography
|76-85
|Appendix 1B: Definitions
|86-86
|Appendix 1C: Survey Results
|87-128
|Appendix 1D: Interview Questionnnaire
|129-144
|Appendix 1E: Interview Results
|145-174
|Appendix 1F: Demonstration of Level 3 Optimization Process
|175-189
|Part 2: Guidelines
|190-192
|Part 2 Chapter 1: Introduction
|193-197
|Part 2 Chapter 2: Materials QA State of the Practice
|198-203
|Part 2 Chapter 3: Level 1 Materials-Based Optimization
|204-221
|Part 2 Chapter 4: Level 2 Property-Based Optimization
|222-230
|Part 2 Chapter 5: Level 3 Cost-Based Optimization
|231-237
|Part 2 Chapter 6: Implementation
|238-242
|Part 2 References
|243-243
|Appendix 2A: Current State of Materials QA
|244-247
|Appendix 2B: Optimization Tool
|248-252
|Appendix 2C: Case Study Examples of Optimization Process
|253-265
Loading stats for Guidelines for Optimizing the Risk and Cost of Materials QA Programs...