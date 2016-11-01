TRB’s Airport Cooperative Research Program (ACRP) Research Report 163: Guidebook for Preparing and Using Airport Design Day Flight Schedules explores the preparation and use of airport design day flight schedules (DDFS) for operations, planning, and development. The guidebook is geared towards airport leaders to help provide an understanding of DDFS and their uses, and provides detailed information for airport staff and consultants on how to prepare one.
Table of Contents
|Front Matter
|Summary
|Chapter 1 - Introduction and Overview
|Chapter 2 - What Is a DDFS
|Chapter 3 - When Should DDFSs Be Used
|Chapter 4 - Which Elements Need to Be Included in a DDFS
|Chapter 5 - How to Scope a DDFS
|Chapter 6 - How to Prepare a DDFS for Base Year and Future Conditions
|Chapter 7 - How to Apply DDFS Outputs
|Chapter 8 - How to Address Risk and Uncertainty in DDFSs
|Chapter 9 - How and When to Communicate DDFS Results
|References
|Appendix A - Case Study Examples from MSP DDFSs
|Appendix B - Stability and Predictability of Critical DDFS Factors
|Appendix C - Evaluation of DDFS Uncertainty
|Appendix D - Confidence Intervals for DDFS Elements
|Appendix E - DDFS Quality Control Checks
|Appendix F - Data Sources
|Appendix G - Glossary
