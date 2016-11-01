The National Academies Press
Guidebook for Preparing and Using Airport Design Day Flight Schedules
  • Status: Final Book
  • Downloads: 352
TRB’s Airport Cooperative Research Program (ACRP) Research Report 163: Guidebook for Preparing and Using Airport Design Day Flight Schedules explores the preparation and use of airport design day flight schedules (DDFS) for operations, planning, and development. The guidebook is geared towards airport leaders to help provide an understanding of DDFS and their uses, and provides detailed information for airport staff and consultants on how to prepare one.

158 pages | 8.5 x 11
DOI: 10.17226/23692
