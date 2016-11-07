TRB’s Airport Cooperative Research Program (ACRP) Legal Research Digest 30: Contract Risk Management for Airport Agreements provides a general overview of the types of agreements that are typically used by airports of all sizes. It identifies primary risks associated with each type of agreement, and the appendices provide sample language from four organizations illustrating how they manage and mitigate those risks.
Table of Contents
Legal Research Digest 30: Contact Risk Management for Airport Agreements
CONTENTS
A. Professional Services Agreements
B. Construction Agreements
C. Repair/Maintenance Agreements
D. Tenant and User Agreements
E. Airline Signatory Agreements
F. Ground Transportation Agreements
G. Vendor/Purchasing Agreements
H. Software/IT Agreements
CONCLUSION
APPENDICES
ACKNOWLEDGMENTS
