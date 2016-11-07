The National Academies Press
Contract Risk Management for Airport Agreements
TRB’s Airport Cooperative Research Program (ACRP) Legal Research Digest 30: Contract Risk Management for Airport Agreements provides a general overview of the types of agreements that are typically used by airports of all sizes. It identifies primary risks associated with each type of agreement, and the appendices provide sample language from four organizations illustrating how they manage and mitigate those risks.

40 pages | 8.5 x 11
DOI: 10.17226/23693
