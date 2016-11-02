The National Academies Press
Civil Integrated Management (CIM) for Departments of Transportation, Volume 1: Guidebook
  • Status: Final Book
TRB’s National Cooperative Highway Research Program (NCHRP) Report 831: Civil Integrated Management (CIM) for Departments of Transportation, Volume 1: Guidebook presents guidance for collecting, organizing, and managing information in digital formats about a highway or other transportation construction project.

The term civil integrated management (CIM) has been adopted in recent years to encompass an assortment of practices and tools entailing collection, organization, and management of information in digital formats about highway or other transportation construction projects, Transportation agencies may realize significant benefits from increased adoption of these practices, which may be useful when managing an asset’s initial planning phase through its in-service maintenance.

Volume 2, Research Report provides background that accompanies Volume 1, Guidebook.

153 pages | 8.5 x 11
DOI: 10.17226/23697
