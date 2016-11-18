TRB’s National Cooperative Highway Research Program (NCHRP) Research Report 833: Assessing, Coding, and Marking of Highway Structures in Emergency Situations, Volume 3: Coding and Marking Guidelines assists responders who will evaluate highway structures in emergency situations. In addition, the project produced Preliminary Damage Assessment Forms for each structure type, development guidelines to help create a mobile device smart application for the assessment process, and four types of training material to further help highway agencies and other emergency response organizations with implementing this guidance.
NCHRP Research Report 833, Volume 1, Volume 2, and Volume 3; along with NCHRP Web-Only Document 223: Guidelines for Development of Smart Apps for Assessing, Coding, and Marking Highway Structures in Emergency Situations provides guidelines for related coding and marking that can be recognized by highway agencies and other organizations that respond to emergencies resulting from natural or man-made disasters.
Table of Contents
|skim chapter
|Front Matter
|i-xvii
|Part I - Background
|1-25
|Part II - Preliminary Damage Assessment of Highway Structures
|26-63
|Part III - Damage Photos
|64-125
|Appendix A: PDA Equipment List
|126-126
|Appendix B: Field Safety
|127-127
|Appendix C: Contact List Form
|128-130
|Appendix D: Emergency Routes
|131-132
|Appendix E: Example of a Completed Assessment Form
|133-134
|References
|135-136
|Acronyms and Abbreviations
|137-139
