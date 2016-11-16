The National Academies Press
Exhaust Emissions from In-Use General Aviation Aircraft
TRB's Airport Cooperative Research Program (ACRP) Research Report 164: Exhaust Emissions from In-Use General Aviation Aircraft provides emissions data to better understand and estimate general aviation (GA) aircraft emissions. Aircraft emissions data for smaller aircraft such as piston and small turbine-powered aircraft either do not exist or have not been independently verified. The emissions data obtained as a part of this project can be added to the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration's (FAA’s) Aviation Environmental Design Tool (AEDT) database of aircraft engines. A PowerPoint presentation provides an overview of the findings.

DOI: 10.17226/24612
