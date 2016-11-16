TRB's Airport Cooperative Research Program (ACRP) Research Report 164: Exhaust Emissions from In-Use General Aviation Aircraft provides emissions data to better understand and estimate general aviation (GA) aircraft emissions. Aircraft emissions data for smaller aircraft such as piston and small turbine-powered aircraft either do not exist or have not been independently verified. The emissions data obtained as a part of this project can be added to the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration's (FAA’s) Aviation Environmental Design Tool (AEDT) database of aircraft engines. A PowerPoint presentation provides an overview of the findings.
Disclaimer: This spreadsheet is offered as is, without warranty or promise of support of any kind either expressed or implied. Under no circumstance will the National Academy of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine or the Transportation Research Board (collectively "TRB") be liable for any loss or damage caused by the installation or operation of this product. TRB makes no representation or warranty of any kind, expressed or implied, in fact or in law, including without limitation, the warranty of merchantability or the warranty of fitness for a particular purpose, and shall not in any case be liable for any consequential or special damages.
|
Table of Contents
|skim chapter
|Front Matter
|i-vii
|Summary
|1-3
|Chapter 1 - Background
|4-5
|Chapter 2 - Research Approach
|6-10
|Chapter 3 - Trends in Emission Indices
|11-20
|Chapter 4 - Sensitivity Analysis on Airport Emissions
|21-35
|Chapter 5 - Other Parameters Affecting Emissions
|36-52
|Chapter 6 - Conclusions
|53-55
|Appendix A - Engine Prioritization List
|56-56
|Appendix B - Test Matrix
|57-59
|Appendix C - ICAO vs. FOCA Databases
|60-60
|Appendix D - Method for Calculating Emission Ratios
|61-63
|Appendix E - Method for Calculating Emission Indices
|64-64
|Appendix F - Variability in Emissions Results from Variability in the Engine
|65-67
|Appendix G - Gas-Phase Measurement Instruments
|68-69
|Appendix H - PM Measurement Instruments
|70-72
|Appendix I - PM Line Losses
|73-75
|Appendix J - Estimating Fuel Flows for Piston Engines
|76-78
|Appendix K - Carbon Content of AVGAS 100 LL
|79-80
|Appendix L - Hypothetical Airport Engine Mapping
|81-84
|Appendix M - Terminology and Abbreviations
|85-86
|Appendix N - References
|87-88
|Appendix O - List of Data Products
|89-89
|Appendix P - Emission Index Data Tables
|90-113
Loading stats for Exhaust Emissions from In-Use General Aviation Aircraft...