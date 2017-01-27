The United States has long recognized that the nation’s prosperity and security depend on how we address challenges of disasters, poverty, famine, and disease around the world. The U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) has played a vital role in promoting U.S. national and international interests by advancing strategies for employing science, technology, and innovation to respond to global challenges. The focus by USAID on science, technology, and innovation is critical to improve development outcomes. At the core of this progress is the engagement of science institutions and other innovative enterprises and their commitment to work in partnership with USAID to research, test, and scale solutions.
The Role of Science, Technology, Innovation, and Partnerships in the Future of USAID provides an assessment and advice on the current and future role for science, technology, and innovation in assistance programs at USAID and on the role of partnerships in the public and private sectors to expand impact. This report examines challenges and opportunities for USAID in expanding the utilization of science, technology, and innovation in development assistance; assesses how USAID has deployed science, technology, and innovation; and recommends priority areas for improvement going forward in partnership with others.
Table of Contents
|Summary
|1 Introduction: New Horizons for Science, Technology, Innovation, and Partnerships in Development
|2 Global Context for STI P in Development
|3 U.S. Government STI Policies and Strategies
|4 USAID Program Cycle and STI P: Planning
|5 USAID Program Cycle and STI P: Project Design and Implementation
|6 USAID Program Cycle and STI P: Monitoring and Evaluation
|7 Strategic Opportunities for STI P
|8 Integrating STI P into USAID Operations
|9 Conclusions and Recommendations
|Abbreviations and Acronyms
|APPENDIXES
|Appendix A: Organizational Chart for USAID
|Appendix B: Committee Member Biographies
|Appendix C: Committee Meeting Agendas
|Appendix D: Speakers and Presenters
