A Performance-Based Highway Geometric Design Process
TRB's National Cooperative Highway Research Program (NCHRP) has issued a pre-publication, non-edited version of Research Report 839: A Performance-Based Highway Geometric Design Process. The report reviews the evolution of highway design, presents several key principles for today’s design challenges, provides suggestions for a new highway geometric design process, and demonstrates the value of the process through six case studies. The new process focuses on the transportation performance of the design rather than the selection of values from tables of dimensions applied across the range of facility types.

DOI: 10.17226/24626
