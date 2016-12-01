TRB's National Cooperative Highway Research Program (NCHRP) has issued a pre-publication, non-edited version of Research Report 839: A Performance-Based Highway Geometric Design Process. The report reviews the evolution of highway design, presents several key principles for today’s design challenges, provides suggestions for a new highway geometric design process, and demonstrates the value of the process through six case studies. The new process focuses on the transportation performance of the design rather than the selection of values from tables of dimensions applied across the range of facility types.
|
Table of Contents
|skim chapter
|Front Matter
|1-1
|Table of Contents
|2-10
|Summary
|11-12
|1 Introduction
|13-14
|2 The Evolution of Highway Design in the US
|15-35
|3 Highway Geometric Design and Project Development
|36-64
|4 Guiding Principles for an Effective 21st Century Highway Design Process
|65-86
|5 Recommended Highway Design Process
|87-143
|6 Updating the Technical Guidance on Geometric Design in the AASHTO Policies
|144-176
|7 Value and benefits of improved process
|177-208
|8 Research and knowledge needs to fully implement the revised process
|209-220
|Appendix A: Example Performance CriteriaMemorandum
|221-234
|Appendix B: Review of the 2011 AASHTO Policyon Geometric Design
|235-243
|Appendix C: Horizontal Curve Analysis
|244-254
|Appendix D: Operations and MaintenanceConsiderations for Geometric design
|255-269
|Appendix E: The Future AASHTO Green Book
|270-282
Loading stats for A Performance-Based Highway Geometric Design Process...