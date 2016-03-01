The National Academies Press
Use of Taxis in Public Transportation for People with Disabilities and Older Adults
TRB's Transit Cooperative Research Program (TCRP) Synthesis 119: Use of Taxis in Public Transportation for People with Disabilities and Older Adults explores and summarizes how taxis may be used by public transportation agencies to provide disabled or older adults with greater mobility and access to their destinations. The report also identifies potential advantages and challenges that public transportation agencies may face when using taxis.

113 pages | 8.5 x 11
DOI: 10.17226/24628
