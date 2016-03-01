TRB's Transit Cooperative Research Program (TCRP) Synthesis 119: Use of Taxis in Public Transportation for People with Disabilities and Older Adults explores and summarizes how taxis may be used by public transportation agencies to provide disabled or older adults with greater mobility and access to their destinations. The report also identifies potential advantages and challenges that public transportation agencies may face when using taxis.
|
Table of Contents
|skim chapter
|Front Matter
|i-vii
|Summary
|1-3
|Chapter One - Introduction and Background
|4-7
|Chapter Two - Literature Review
|8-13
|Chapter Three - Survey Results
|14-27
|Chapter Four - Case Examples
|28-57
|Chapter Five - Conclusions
|58-62
|References
|63-63
|Appendix A - List of Transit Agency Respondents
|64-64
|Appendix B - Survey Questionnaire and Results
|65-104
Loading stats for Use of Taxis in Public Transportation for People with Disabilities and Older Adults...