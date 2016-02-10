TRB’s Transit Cooperative Research Program (TCRP) Report 182: Linking Transit Agencies and Land Use Decision Making: Guidebook for Transit Agencies is designed to help transit agencies better address the connections among transit, land use planning, and development decision making.
The report addresses improved transit and land use decision making by providing transit agencies with the tools that may help them become more effective at the decision-making table. The tools, which build on successful transit and land use decision-making experiences throughout the United States, can help transit agencies self-assess their readiness to participate effectively in the land use decision-making process and help improve their interactions with key stakeholders in the process, including local governments and developers.
Table of Contents
|skim chapter
|Front Matter
|i-ix
|Summary
|1-3
|Chapter 1 - Introduction
|4-6
|Chapter 2 - Preconditions for Success
|7-11
|Chapter 3 - The Self-Evaluation Process
|12-21
|Chapter 4 - Building a Transit-Supportive Community
|22-32
|Chapter 5 - Case Studies
|33-41
|Chapter 6 - Key Partners
|42-49
|Chapter 7 - Planning Processes
|50-70
|Bibliography
|71-74
|Appendix A - Impact of the 5 Ds on Transit Ridership
|75-80
|Appendix B - Distributed Survey
|81-102
|Appendix C - Case Studies
|103-120
|Endnotes
|121-126
