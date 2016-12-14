TRB's NCHRP Synthesis 498: Application of Pedestrian Crossing Treatments for Streets and Highways compiles information on the state of existing practices regarding application of pedestrian crossing improvements, and does not produce new guidance. The report includes a survey of state departments of transportation (DOTs) and local transportation agencies, a synthesis of current recommended practice and policy guidance, and a literature review of safety evidence for more than 25 pedestrian crossing treatments.
Table of Contents
|skim chapter
|Front Matter
|i-x
|Report Contents
|1-10
|CHAPTER TWO Policies Guiding Selection of Pedestrian Crossing Improvements
|11-14
|CHAPTER THREE Guidance and Current Practices Regarding Selecting and Prioritizing Pedestrian Crossing Improvements
|15-36
|CHAPTER FOUR Recommended Applications, Effectiveness, and Current Use of Pedestrian Crossing Treatments
|37-62
|CHAPTER FIVE Examples of Guidance Tools and Original Case Examples on Provision of Safer Pedestrian Crossings
|63-84
|CHAPTER SIX Summary and Conclusions
|85-87
|Acronyms and Terms Used in This Report
|88-89
|REFERENCES
|90-95
|BIBLIOGRAPHY
|96-96
|APPENDIX A Survey Questionnaire and Summary of Survey Responses
|97-114
|APPENDIX B Detailed Synthesis of Literature Review of Treatments
|115-149
