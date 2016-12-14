The National Academies Press
Application of Pedestrian Crossing Treatments for Streets and Highways
TRB's NCHRP Synthesis 498: Application of Pedestrian Crossing Treatments for Streets and Highways compiles information on the state of existing practices regarding application of pedestrian crossing improvements, and does not produce new guidance. The report includes a survey of state departments of transportation (DOTs) and local transportation agencies, a synthesis of current recommended practice and policy guidance, and a literature review of safety evidence for more than 25 pedestrian crossing treatments.

DOI: 10.17226/24634
