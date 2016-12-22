TRB's National Cooperative Highway Research Program (NCHRP) Legal Research Digest 72: Summary of Federal Law Restricting Use of Highway Safety Data in Tort Litigation explores the origins and provisions of 23 U.S.C. § 409, Discovery and Admission as Evidence of Certain Reports and Surveys, which prohibits the use, in tort litigation, of highway safety data created for purposes related to safety improvements on roads qualifying for federal safety improvement funding. The digest explores the amendments to the law, development of caselaw interpreting and applying the law, a 2003 Supreme Court decision, and current interpretation and application issues.
Table of Contents
Legal Research Digest 72
CONTENTS
I. INTRODUCTION
II. LEGISLATIVE AND SUBSTANTIVE HISTORYOF 23 U.S.C. 409
III. ELEMENTS OF EXISTING CASELAW
IV. SURVEY RESPONSES
V. TIPS FOR PRACTITIONERS
VI. CONCLUSION
APPENDIX A A SAMPLING OF MOTIONS USED BY STATE DEPARTMENTS OF TRANSPORTATION IN SUPPORT OF THEIR REQUEST FOR THE RESTRICTION OF DATA THAT IS PROTECTED BY FEDERAL LAW
APPENDIX B SURVEY
ACKNOWLEDGMENTS
