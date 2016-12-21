Transportation Resilience: Adaptation to Climate Change and Extreme Weather Events summarizes a symposium held June 16–17, 2016 in Brussels, Belgium. The fourth annual symposium promotes common understanding, efficiencies, and trans-Atlantic cooperation within the international transportation research community while accelerating transport-sector innovation in the European Union (EU) and the United States.
The two-day, invitation-only symposium brought together high-level experts to share their views on disruptions to the transportation system resulting from climate change and extreme weather events. With the goal of fostering trans-Atlantic collaboration in research and deployment, symposium participants discussed the technical, financial, and policy challenges to better plan, design, and operate the transportation network before, during, and after extreme and/or long-term climate events.
Table of Contents
|skim chapter
|Front Matter
|i-x
|Welcome and Introductory Remarks
|1-3
|Keynote Presentation 1Resilient Transport System: An Ongoingand Multistakeholder Responsibility
|4-6
|Keynote Presentation 2The Changing Climate: The Science andHow It Affects Transportation
|7-9
|White Paper PresentationTransportation Resilience: Adaptation toClimate Change and Extreme WeatherEvents
|10-11
|Presentation of First Case Scenario: RisingSea Level
|12-13
|Breakout Group A
|14-14
|Breakout Group B
|15-15
|Breakout Group C
|16-16
|Breakout Group D
|17-18
|Presentation of Second Case Scenario:River and Storm Flooding
|19-19
|Breakout Group A
|20-20
|Breakout Group C
|21-21
|Breakout Group D
|22-23
|Presentation of Third Case Scenario:Drought, Heat, and Extreme Temperatures
|24-25
|Breakout Group A
|26-26
|Breakout Group B
|27-27
|Breakout Group D
|28-29
|Sponsor Comments
|30-31
|Participant Comments
|32-34
|Closing Comments from Sponsors
|35-36
|Potential Portfolio for EU U.S. Research onTransportation Resilience
|37-39
|APPENDIX A: WHITE PAPERTransportation Resilience
|40-60
|APPENDIX BScenario 1: Sea Level Rise
|61-68
|Appendix CScenario 2: Minimizing Disruption DuringExtreme Weather Events
|69-76
|APPENDIX DScenario 3: Drought, Heat, andExtreme Temperatures
|77-82
|APPENDIX EProgram
|83-84
|APPENDIX FSymposium Attendees
|85-90
