The National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine's Army Research Laboratory Technical Assessment Board (ARLTAB) provides biennial assessments of the scientific and technical quality of the research, development, and analysis programs at the Army Research Laboratory (ARL), focusing on ballistics sciences, human sciences, information sciences, materials sciences, and mechanical sciences. This biennial report summarizes the findings of the ARLTAB from the reviews conducted by the panels in 2015 and 2016 and subsumes the 2015-2016 interim report.
|
Table of Contents
|skim chapter
|Front Matter
|i-xvi
|Summary
|1-13
|1 Introduction
|14-18
|2 Materials Research
|19-59
|3 Sciences for Lethality and Protection
|60-87
|4 Information Sciences
|88-117
|5 Computational Sciences
|118-128
|6 Sciences for Maneuver
|129-158
|7 Human Sciences
|159-182
|8 Analysis and Assessment
|183-192
|9 Crosscutting Conclusions and Recommendations and Exceptional Accomplishments
|193-202
|Appendixes
|203-204
|Appendix A: Army Research Laboratory Organization and Science and Technology Campaign Framework
|205-208
|Appendix B: Biographical Sketches of Army Research Laboratory Technical Assessment Board Members and Staff
|209-212
|Appendix C: Assessment Criteria
|213-214
|Appendix D: Acronyms
|215-218
