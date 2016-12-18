TRB's Airport Cooperative Research Program (ACRP) Report 150: NextGen for Airports, Volume 3: Resources for Airports presents an overview of the many elements of NextGen, in terms and context that are relevant, familiar, and understandable to airport operators. This guide and associated primer broadly address potential airport impacts and include background information so that airport personnel can discern which NextGen programs will impact them and how. The report includes a list of NextGen technologies and initiatives as well as a likely timeline for implementation. Appendices include a glossary of terms and a Public Information Toolkit for communicating about the NextGen initiative to the broad spectrum of external stakeholders. This Public Information Toolkit is also available at the ACRP NextGen for Airports.
View additional volumes of Report 150: NextGen for Airports:
|
Table of Contents
|skim chapter
|Front Matter
|i-vii
|Report Contents
|1-3
|Chapter 1 Introduction
|4-10
|Chapter 2 NextGen Architecture
|11-24
|Chapter 3 NextGen Programs and Portfolios
|25-55
|Chapter 4 NextGen Airport by Airport
|56-61
|Chapter 5 Working with the FAA
|62-67
|Appendix A Acronyms and Abbreviations
|68-71
|Appendix B Glossary
|72-76
|Appendix C Public Information Toolkit
|77-90