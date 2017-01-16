The National Academies Press
800-624-6242
Menu
Continuing Project to Synthesize Information on Highway Problems: 2017 (2017)

Continuing Project to Synthesize Information on Highway Problems: 2017
View larger
  • Status: Final Book
Continuing Project to Synthesize Information on Highway Problems: 2017
 (2017)
Purchase Options
Purchase Options
Buy from TRB.org
Overview

Contributors

Topics

Publication Info

29 pages | 8.5 x 11
DOI: 10.17226/24660

Table of Contents

 skim chapter
Introduction 1-1
The Synthesis Project 2-25