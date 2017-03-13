Since the passage of the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act (ACA), health care reform has created major changes in the U.S. health care system. The ACA has brought millions of people into the system who had no previous access, and many of these newly enrolled individuals have had limited experience navigating the complex and complicated U.S. health system.
In July 2016 the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine convened a public workshop to examine health insurance through the lens of health literacy, focusing on literacy related barriers to information and coverage as well as on possible solutions. Participants discussed the role of health literacy in accessing health care and remaining in treatment; delivery and financing system reforms that affect organizational health literacy; and quality and equity considerations. This publication summarizes the presentations and discussions from the workshop.
|
Table of Contents
|skim chapter
|Front Matter
|i-xviii
|1 Introduction
|1-4
|2 Lessons from 3 Years of Experience
|5-14
|3 Challenges Faced in Helping the Uninsured Get and Use Health Insurance
|15-30
|4 Solutions
|31-50
|5 Successful Efforts to Address Challenges
|51-72
|6 Moderated Panel Discussion to Review Lessons from the Day
|73-84
|7 Reflections on the Day
|85-92
|References
|93-94
|Appendix A: Workshop Agenda
|95-98
|Appendix B: Biographical Sketches of Workshop Speakers, Moderators, and Reactors
|99-110
Find relevant information like your own rough draft from among the thousands of reports available for free at NAP.edu. Copy and paste up to 8 pages of content—whether from your own draft or an outside article—and Reference Finder will recommend NAP publications related to your text.
View Reference Finder
The National Academies Press (NAP) has partnered with Copyright Clearance Center's Rightslink service to offer you a variety of options for reusing NAP content. Through Rightslink, you may request permission to reprint NAP content in another publication, course pack, secure website, or other media. Rightslink allows you to instantly obtain permission, pay related fees, and print a license directly from the NAP website. The complete terms and conditions of your reuse license can be found in the license agreement that will be made available to you during the online order process. To request permission through Rightslink you are required to create an account by filling out a simple online form. The following list describes license reuses offered by the National Academies Press (NAP) through Rightslink:
Click here to obtain permission for the above reuses. If you have questions or comments concerning the Rightslink service, please contact:
Rightslink Customer Care
Tel (toll free): 877/622-5543
Tel: 978/777-9929
E-mail: customercare@copyright.com
Web: http://www.rightslink.com
To request permission to distribute a PDF, please contact our Customer Service Department at 800-624-6242 for pricing.
To request permission to translate a book published by the National Academies Press or its imprint, the Joseph Henry Press, please click here to view more information.
Loading stats for Health Insurance and Insights from Health Literacy: Helping Consumers Understand: Proceedings of a Workshop...