At the request of the Advisory Committee for Geosciences of the National Science Foundation (NSF), a review of the Geospace Section of the NSF Division of Atmospheric and Geospace Sciences was undertaken in 2015. The Portfolio Review Committee was charged with reviewing the portfolio of facilities, research programs, and activities funded by Geospace Section and to recommend critical capabilities and the balance of investments needed to enable the science program articulated in the 2013 NRC decadal survey Solar and Space Physics: A Science for a Technological Society. The Portfolio Review Committee's report Investments in Critical Capabilities for Geospace Science 2016 to 2025 (ICCGS) was accepted by the Advisory Committee for Geosciences in April 2016.
Assessment of the National Science Foundation's 2015 Geospace Portfolio Review provides an independent assessment of the ICCGS report. This publication assesses how well the ICCGS provides a clear set of findings, conclusions, and recommendations for Geospace Section that align with the science priorities of the NRC decadal survey, and adequately take into account issues such as the current budget outlook and the science needs of the community. Additionally, this study makes recommendations focused on options and considerations for NSF's implementation of the ICCGS recommendations.
Table of Contents
|skim chapter
|Front Matter
|i-xii
|Summary
|1-6
|1 Introduction
|7-10
|2 Portfolio Review Boundary Conditions
|11-14
|3 The Geospace Section Portfolio in Context
|15-17
|4 Assessment of the Portfolio Review Process
|18-21
|5 The NSF Geospace Section Portfolio Recommended by the ICCGS
|22-40
|6 Implementation Planning
|41-46
|Appendix A: Charge to the Portfolio Review Committee
|47-48
|Appendix B: Recommendations from Investments in Critical Capabilities in Geospace Science 2016-2025
|49-60
|Appendix C: Additional Information on Diversity Among Physics and Astronomy Students
|61-62
|Appendix D: Committee and Staff Biographical Information
|63-68
|Appendix E: Acronyms
|69-72
