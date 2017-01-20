The National Academies Press
800-624-6242
Menu
Guidelines for the Application of Crossing Solutions at Roundabouts and Channelized Turn Lanes for Pedestrians with Vision Disabilities (2016)

Guidelines for the Application of Crossing Solutions at Roundabouts and Channelized Turn Lanes for Pedestrians with Vision Disabilities
View larger
  • Status: Final Book
Guidelines for the Application of Crossing Solutions at Roundabouts and Channelized Turn Lanes for Pedestrians with Vision Disabilities
 (2016)
Purchase Options
Purchase Options
Buy from TRB.org
Overview

Contributors

Topics

Publication Info

350 pages | 8.5 x 11
DOI: 10.17226/24675