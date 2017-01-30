Menu

Purchase Options
Overview

Contributors

Description

TRB's National Cooperative Freight Research Program (NCFRP) has released a non-edited, prepublication version of Research Report 38: Guide for Conducting Benefit-Cost Analyses of Multimodal, Multijurisdictional Freight Corridor Investments. The report explores how to conduct benefit-cost analyses (BCAs). A BCA is an analytical framework used to evaluate public investment decisions including transportation investments. BCA is defined as a collection of methods and rules for assessing the social costs and benefits of alternative public policies. It promotes efficiency by identifying the set of feasible projects that would yield the largest positive net benefits to society.

Topics

Publication Info

8.5 x 11
DOI: https://doi.org/10.17226/24680
Contents

Table of Contents

 skim chapter
Front Matter 1-1
Table of Contents 2-11
0.0 Introduction 12-23
1.0 Step 1: Define the Project 24-37
2.0 Step 2: Determine Scope of Analysis 38-45
3.0 Step 3: Account for Project Costs 46-53
4.0 Step 4: Identify Benefit Triggers and Metrics 54-67
5.0 Step 5: Develop Forecasts 68-89
6.0 Step 6: Quantify and Value Applicable First-Order Public and Private Metrics and Information Needs 90-115
7.0 Step 7: Analyze Public Externalities and Information Needs (Safety and the Environment) 116-127
8.0 Step 8: Analyze Higher-Order Quantifiable Metrics 128-141
9.0 Step 9: Conduct BCA 142-153
10.0 Step 10: Develop Decision Criteria and Report BCA Results 154-159
11.0 Step 11: Evaluate and Integrate Risk and Uncertainty 160-173
References 174-180
Appendix A: Rule of Half Principle, Consumer Surplus, and Producer Surplus, Kaldor-Hicks Criterion ,Financial Versus Economic BCA 181-184
Appendix B: Projects with Different Service Lives (EANB and CMPD) 185-186
Appendix C: Residual Values 187-188
Appendix D: Logsum Evaluation, Diversion Parameters, and Examples 189-196
Appendix E: Benefits, Valuation Methodology, and Valuation Basis 197-198
Appendix F: Marginal External Costs of Highway Use 199-200
Appendix G: Shortcut for Analysis of Generated Traffic 201-202
Appendix H: Emission Factors and Emission Costs 203-206
Appendix I: Logistics Costs and Supply Chain Effects 207-210
Appendix J: Multiple Accounts BCA Example 211-212
Appendix K: Examples of Risk and Uncertainty 213-216
Appendix L: Heartland Corridor Case Study 217-274
Appendix M: Excel Worksheets 275-306
Stats

Loading stats for Guide for Conducting Benefit-Cost Analyses of Multimodal, Multijurisdictional Freight Corridor Investments...