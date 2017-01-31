The National Academies Press
TRB's National Cooperative Highway Research Program (NCHRP) Synthesis 501: Pavement Management Systems: Putting Data to Work documents current pavement management practices in state and provincial transportation agencies. The report focuses on the use of pavement management analysis results for resource allocation, determining treatment cost-effectiveness, program development, and communication with stakeholders.

85 pages | 8.5 x 11
DOI: https://doi.org/10.17226/24682
Contents