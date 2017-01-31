TRB's National Cooperative Highway Research Program (NCHRP) Synthesis 501: Pavement Management Systems: Putting Data to Work documents current pavement management practices in state and provincial transportation agencies. The report focuses on the use of pavement management analysis results for resource allocation, determining treatment cost-effectiveness, program development, and communication with stakeholders.
Table of Contents
|Front Matter
|i-vii
|Summary
|1-5
|Chapter One - Introduction
|6-8
|Chapter Two - Literature Review
|9-26
|Chapter Three - State of the Practice
|27-44
|Chapter Four - Case Examples
|45-51
|Chapter Five - Conclusions
|52-57
|Acronyms
|58-58
|References
|59-61
|Appendix A - Survey Questionnaire (web-only)
|62-69
|Appendix B - Survey Results
|70-86