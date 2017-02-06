TRB's Transit Cooperative Research Program (TCRP) Synthesis 126: Successful Practices and Training Initiatives to Reduce Accidents and Incidents at Transit Agencies documents current practices and training initiatives, including bus operator training and retraining programs that have been effective in reducing accidents and incidents at transit agencies. The study also focuses on other system approaches that have been implemented to address safety hazards. These approaches include various technology applications, infrastructure modifications, and programs and initiatives such as driver incentive programs and close call/near miss reporting.
Table of Contents
|Front Matter
|i-viii
|Report Contents
|1-8
|CHAPTER TWO Literature Review
|9-13
|CHAPTER THREE Survey Results
|14-22
|CHAPTER FOUR Case Examples
|23-65
|CHAPTER FIVE Successful Practices and Initiatives from Case Examples
|66-72
|CHAPTER SIX Conclusions
|73-76
|GLOSSARY
|77-77
|ACRONYMS
|78-79
|REFERENCES
|80-84
