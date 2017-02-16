TRB's National Cooperative Highway Research Program (NCHRP) Synthesis 506: Effective Utility Coordination: Application of Research and Current Practices documents the state of the practice regarding utility coordination. The objective of the project was to determine how previous research has been incorporated into current practice and compile information about how transportation agencies and utility stakeholders are scoping, conducting, and managing effective utility coordination. The report documents the core elements of effective utility coordination, as reported by state transportation agencies (STAs); current practices to manage consultant-led utility coordination, both stand-alone and those incorporated into design contracts; and current practices to perform in-house utility coordination.
Table of Contents
|skim chapter
|Front Matter
|i-viii
|Report Contents
|1-9
|CHAPTER TWO Literature Review
|10-16
|CHAPTER THREE Results of Utility Coordination Surveys
|17-34
|CHAPTER FOUR Results of Utility Coordination Case Examples
|35-40
|CHAPTER FIVE Conclusions
|41-44
|GLOSSARY
|45-45
|REFERENCES
|46-46
|BIBLIOGRAPHY
|47-47
|APPENDIX A Survey Questionnaire
|48-62
|APPENDIX B Interview Tool
|63-63
|APPENDIX C Links to STA Utility Coordination Procedures
|64-66
