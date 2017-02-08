TRB's National Cooperative Highway Research Program (NCHRP) Synthesis 500: Control of Concrete Cracking in Bridges provides information on methods used to control concrete cracking in bridge superstructures and substructures, and on the influence of cracking on long-term durability. Cracking of concrete in bridges continues to be a concern for bridge owners, particularly with bridge decks exposed to severe environments. The control of cracking for aesthetic, durability, and structural reasons becomes increasingly important as service-life goals are extended and higher-strength concrete, higher-strength reinforcement, and different types of reinforcement are used in bridge construction.
Table of Contents
|Front Matter
|i-viii
|Summary
|1-2
|Chapter One - Introduction
|3-4
|Chapter Two - Types and Causes of Concrete Cracking in Bridges
|5-30
|Chapter Three - Effects of Concrete Constituent Materials on Cracking
|31-39
|Chapter Four - Effects of Construction Practices on Cracking
|40-43
|Chapter Five - Effects of Reinforcement Type on Crack Control
|44-53
|Chapter Six - Influence of Cracking on Long-Term Bridge Performance
|54-60
|Chapter Seven - Case Examples
|61-67
|Chapter Eight - Conclusions and Suggestions for Future Research
|68-71
|Abbreviations
|72-72
|References
|73-82
|Appendix A - Survey Questionnaire
|83-87
|Appendix B - Summary of Responses to Survey Questionnaire
|88-100
|Appendix C - Cross Reference Table for AASHTO LRFD Bridge Design Specifications
|101-101
|Appendix D - Research Problem Statement
|102-106
