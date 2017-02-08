Menu

TRB's National Cooperative Highway Research Program (NCHRP) Synthesis 500: Control of Concrete Cracking in Bridges provides information on methods used to control concrete cracking in bridge superstructures and substructures, and on the influence of cracking on long-term durability. Cracking of concrete in bridges continues to be a concern for bridge owners, particularly with bridge decks exposed to severe environments. The control of cracking for aesthetic, durability, and structural reasons becomes increasingly important as service-life goals are extended and higher-strength concrete, higher-strength reinforcement, and different types of reinforcement are used in bridge construction.

104 pages | 8.5 x 11
DOI: https://doi.org/10.17226/24689
