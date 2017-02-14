Menu

Purchase Options
Purchase Options
Buy from TRB.org
Overview

Contributors

Description

TRB's Transit Cooperative Research Program (TCRP) Research Report 189: Manual to Improve Rail Transit Safety at Platform/Vehicle and Platform/Guideway Interfaces provides treatment strategies to prevent incidents and improve safety at platform/guideway and platform/vehicle interfaces. The research focused on rail transit systems with level or near level boarding where the vehicle floors are level or near level with the platform.

Topics

Publication Info

91 pages | 8.5 x 11
DOI: https://doi.org/10.17226/24690
Contents
Stats

Loading stats for Manual to Improve Rail Transit Safety at Platform/Vehicle and Platform/Guideway Interfaces...