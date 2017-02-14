TRB's Transit Cooperative Research Program (TCRP) Research Report 189: Manual to Improve Rail Transit Safety at Platform/Vehicle and Platform/Guideway Interfaces provides treatment strategies to prevent incidents and improve safety at platform/guideway and platform/vehicle interfaces. The research focused on rail transit systems with level or near level boarding where the vehicle floors are level or near level with the platform.
|
Table of Contents
|skim chapter
|Front Matter
|i-viii
|Summary
|1-4
|Chapter 1 - Introduction
|5-7
|Chapter 2 - Rail Transit Issues That Impact Platform/Guideway and Platform/Vehicle Interface Safety
|8-16
|Chapter 3 - Platform/Guideway and Platform/Vehicle Interface Incident Characteristics and Rail Safety Programs
|17-21
|Chapter 4 - Factors That Impact Safety at Rail Transit Platform/Guideway and Platform/Vehicle Interfaces
|22-30
|Chapter 5 - Passenger Characteristics and Human Behavior That Impact Safety at Platform/Guideway and Platform/Vehicle Interfaces
|31-35
|Chapter 6 - Treatment Strategies to Improve Safety at the Platform/Guideway Interface
|36-58
|Chapter 7 - Vehicle-Based Treatments to Improve Safety at the Platform/Vehicle Interface
|59-63
|Chapter 8 - Operational Treatments and Modifications of Passenger Behavior to Improve Safety at Platform/Guideway and Platform/Vehicle Interfaces
|64-71
|Chapter 9 - Key Findings and Suggestions
|72-75
|References
|76-78
|Glossary of Terms
|79-81
Loading stats for Manual to Improve Rail Transit Safety at Platform/Vehicle and Platform/Guideway Interfaces...