TRB's Transit Cooperative Research Program (TCRP) Synthesis 124: Planning and Design for Fire and Smoke Incidents in Underground Passenger Rail Systems documents the state-of-the-practice to address fire and smoke incidents. Fires in underground passenger rail tunnels require implementation of different measures in order to provide safety for the passengers and ensure structural and system integrity of the facilities and operating infrastructure. The publication addresses planning, design, and operations to address fire and smoke incidents, and identifies current practices including lessons learned, challenges, and gaps in information.
Table of Contents
|skim chapter
|Front Matter
|i-vii
|Summary
|1-2
|Chapter One - Introduction
|3-6
|Chapter Two - Literature Review
|7-18
|Chapter Three - Survey Results Part One: Information from Agencies
|19-30
|Chapter Four - Survey Results Part Two: Agency Assessment
|31-37
|Chapter Five - Case Examples
|38-51
|Chapter Six - Conclusions
|52-57
|Acronyms
|58-58
|References
|59-60
|Appendix A - List of Participating Transit Agencies
|61-61
|Appendix B - Survey Questionnaire
|62-77
|Appendix C - Summary of Survey Results
|78-94
