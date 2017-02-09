TRB's Airport Cooperative Research Program (ACRP) Legal Research Digest 31: Preemption of Worker-Retention and Labor-Peace Agreements at Airports serves as an overview of issues related to labor-harmony or labor-peace agreements for airport management personnel and other interested personnel, including airport authority board members or elected officials. These agreements generally require that, as a condition of operating on-airport property, an organization must become signatory to some form of an agreement with a labor organization. These matters are usually injected into the conduct of on-airport business by the sponsor, including certain contractual language in the agreements between the sponsor and the business. The implications of involving the airport in such matters may be dramatic, far-reaching, and fraught with legal entanglements. This is especially true with respect to labor-harmony or labor-peace agreements.
|
Table of Contents
|skim chapter
|Legal Research Digest 31: Preemption of Worker-Retention and Labor-Peace Agreements at Airports
|1-1
|CONTENTS
|2-2
|PREEMPTION OF WORKER-RETENTION AND LABOR-PEACE AGREEMENTS AT AIRPORTS
|3-30
|APPENDIX A MATRIX OF ALLOWABLE SCOPE OF AIRPORT INVOLVEMENT IN SETTING TERMS OF LABOR-HARMONY AGREEMENTS
|31-32
|Appendix B - Flowchart of Labor Harmony Implementation
|33-34
|APPENDIX C SUMMARY CHART OF POTENTIAL CAUSES OF ACTION AGAINST AIRPORT SPONSORS IN LABOR PREEMPTION ARENA
|35-36
|ACKNOWLEDGMENTS
|37-40
